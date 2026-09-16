Такси! LEVC готовит полностью новый лондонский ‘black cab’

Вскоре появится совершенно новая версия, пожалуй, самого узнаваемого такси в мире. Компания London EV Company из Coventry объявила о разработке преемника электромобиля-такси TX с бензиновым двигателем-генератором, который выпускается с 2018 года.

Принадлежащая Geely компания LEVC заявила, что новый чёрный кэб выйдет на рынок Великобритании во второй половине 2027 года. Автомобиль будет полностью соответствовать требованиям «Metropolitan Conditions of Fitness» — уникальному регламенту Transport for London, которому должны отвечать машины, получающие статус такси «Hackney carriage».

Других подробностей пока немного. “While full technical details and specifications remain under wraps, the next-generation taxi will leverage LEVC’s expertise in purpose-built taxi design, accessibility and durability, to deliver a vehicle that represents an advanced, purpose-built urban mobility solution,” LEVC says.

Судя по первым эскизам, новый автомобиль сохранит схожий с TX и его предшественниками, включая TX4, силуэт. Поэтому распознать его на первых шпионских фотографиях будет несложно.

С учётом прогресса в области аккумуляторных технологий новая модель, вероятно, сможет отказаться от бензинового двигателя-генератора и стать полностью электрической. Последняя модель LEVC — роскошный минивэн L380 — представляет собой полноценный электромобиль с запасом хода почти 500 миль в версии с батареей ёмкостью 140kWh. Впрочем, ожидать настолько большой аккумуляторной батареи в преемнике TX не стоит: большую часть времени он будет совершать короткие поездки по перегруженным улицам Лондона.

Говоря о новом чёрном кэбе, генеральный директор LEVC Tony Chi заявил: “For more than a century, LEVC has been at the heart of urban mobility, and the black cab remains one of the most trusted and recognisable transport solutions in the world. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone as we confirm that the next chapter is already well underway.

Фото: autoexpress

“Our next-generation taxi will honour everything drivers and passengers value about the current TX, while taking a significant step forward in design, innovation and sustainability. We know how important the future of the black cab is to our partners and we want toreassure them that LEVC is fully committed to the future of this sector.”

Глава дизайнерского отдела LEVC Brett Boydell добавил: “Designing the next generation of iconic black cab is both an incredible responsibility and a unique opportunity. These first sketches capture the essence of what’s to come — familiar, purposeful and unmistakably LEVC — but with a fresh, modern character that reflects the future of mobility. There is much more to reveal, but this is the beginning of that journey.”